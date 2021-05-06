The news you need to know to start your day. Five top news stories and why they matter. Seven days a week, with deep-dive Sunday episodes. Powered by the USA TODAY Network and hosted by Taylor Wilson and Claire Thornton.
National correspondent for identity and inclusion issues Marc Ramirez explains how Puerto Rico is the epicenter for the violence. Plus, President Joe Biden will sign the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law, pressure builds on Israel for a cease-fire, Thursday is Global Accessibility Awareness Day and the PGA Championship tees off.
(Audio: Associated Press)