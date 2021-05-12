The news you need to know to start your day. Five top news stories and why they matter. Seven days a week, with deep-dive Sunday episodes. Powered by the USA TODAY Network and hosted by Taylor Wilson and Claire Thornton.
Republicans will hold a forum for potential replacements Thursday. Plus, Israel ups its military offensive in Gaza, the Colonial Pipeline restarts operations, children aged 12-15 can now get a COVID-19 vaccine and Tesla stops using Bitcoin as a form of payment.
(Audio: Associated Press)