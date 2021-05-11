The news you need to know to start your day. Five top news stories and why they matter. Seven days a week, with deep-dive Sunday episodes. Powered by the USA TODAY Network and hosted by Taylor Wilson and Claire Thornton.

Cheney lashed out at Republican leaders on Tuesday for undermining democracy. Plus, Israel and Hamas attacks increase, the family of Andrew Brown Jr. speaks out after viewing more video of his shooting death, a fuel pipeline will likely restore service by the end of the week after a cyber attack and a new report looks at how much a college degree is actually worth.





(Audio: Associated Press)