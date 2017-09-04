Listen to the top segments from "Boston Sports Tonight" on CSN with Tom E. Curran, Michael Holley, Kayce Smith and Tom Giles every morning following the show.

0:41 - Tom Curran, Tom Giles, Kayce Smith, and Mark Daniels discuss the Patriots trading Jacoby Brissett and what that means for the landscape of the Patriots quarterback situation.

7:34 - Tom Curran and Kayce Smith give us an early preview of the Chiefs-Patriots matchup and what concerns there might for New England in the season opener.

12:43 - Evan Drellich joins BST to talk about the Red Sox losing 4 out of their last 5 games and Drellich says that the Red Sox need to start getting angry.

17:02 - Curran, Smith, and Daniels give us some insight into what Phillip Dorsett, who was acquired from the Colts for Jacoby Brissett, can bring to the Patriots offense.