0:41 - Curran, Holley, Smith, Giles discuss the Patriots loss to the Chiefs and the poor play and performances around the NFL in the first week of the season.

6:21 - Is it better for the league if the Patriots lose? Or is the Patriots dynasty good for the NFL? Curran, Holley, and Giles break it down.

11:08 - Michael Hurley joins BST to give a quick early preview of the Patriots heading to New Orleans to take on the Saints.

15:03 - Kyle Draper, Michael Holley, and Tom Curran discuss Paul Pierce and Ray Allen apparently burying the hatchet and ending their feud.