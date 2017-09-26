Listen to the top segments from "Boston Sports Tonight" on CSN with Tom E. Curran, Michael Holley, Kayce Smith and Tom Giles every morning following the show.

00:43 - Former Celtics Head Coach Bill Russell posted a photo of himself kneeling with his Presidential Medal of Freedom while President Trump continues to condemn the act. Tom Giles, Kyle Draper and Tom Giles talk about whether the message of these anthem protests has been lost.





6:50 - Draper and Giles talk about Kyrie Irving’s introduction to the Celtics and whether he’s become the ‘most interesting man in Boston?’ The rest of the BST crew chimes in.





12:31- Researchers from BU’s School of Medicine may have found a new biomarker that may help them diagnose CTE in living patients. Giles, Holley and Giles discuss what this may mean for the NFL.





17:42 - The Red Sox lose to the Blue Jays 9-4 after Chris Sale gives up four home runs in the 9th inning. Should there be concern over Sale’s pitching performance? Evan Drellich checks in from Fenway.