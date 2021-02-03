The news you need to know to start your day. Five top news stories and why they matter. Seven days a week, with deep-dive Sunday episodes. Powered by the USA TODAY Network and hosted by Taylor Wilson and Claire Thornton.

USA TODAY Network reporters Shaylah Brown and Marina Affo and audience editor Felecia Wellington join host Claire Thornton to discuss how Breonna Taylor's story was told and re-told over the past year.

With every turn of the conversation, the group focuses on who Breonna Taylor was as a person. They also share what's in their hearts and on their minds, because Breonna Taylor is only one of many Black women killed by police and she unfortunately won't be the last.

You can read Shaylah Brown's profile of Breonna Taylor here.